Cabinet Reshuffle: Kiren Rijiju Given Law Ministry; Sonowal New Ports & Shipping Minister

In a massive revamp to the PM Modi-led Union Cabinet, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has been given the crucial Law Ministry along with portfolio which was earlier headed by Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Former Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had tendered resignation earlier in the day making way for Kiren Rijiju to take over as the new Law Minister.

Sarbananda Sonowal, the former CM of Assam and also former union minister for Sports and Youth Affairs (2014-2016), has been given Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways along with Ministry of AYUSH. Mansukh Mandaviya was earlier the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, however, he has now been given the Union Health Ministry along with the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.

JD(U) leader and Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar, Ramchandra Prasad Singh has been given the Ministry of Steel which was earlier headed by Dharmendra Pradhan.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Rajya Sabha MP from Odisha has been given the charge of Railway Ministry along with the Ministry of Information and Technology and Communication. Vaishnaw was an former IAS officer who has also done his MBA from the USA and MTech from IIT Kanpur. He has also held leadership roles in major global companies such as General Electric and Siemens.

Newly inducted Minister Raj Kumar Singh has been given the charge of Ministry of Power; and Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, whereas, Bhupender Yadav has been given Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Ministry of Labour and Employment which was earlier headed by Prakash Javadekar and Santosh Gangwar respectively.

Here's the list of newly inducted Union Minister and their portfolios: