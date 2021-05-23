CAPF's Mt Everest Mission Gains Traction As BSF Team Scales World's 4th Largest Summit

As part of the Indian Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) Expedition to Mt Everest, Ct Suresh Chhetri, BSF Institute of Adventure And Advance training (BIAAT) reached the summit of Mt Lhotse, the world's 4th tallest peak at 27940ft, at 8:30 am today, May 23.

BSF on Twitter wrote, "Congratulations! Ct Suresh Chhetri, BIAAT, BSF reached the summit of Mt Lhotse (world’s 4th tallest peak at 27940ft) at 8.30 am today as part of Indian CAPFs Expedition to Mt Everest. #JaiHind #NationFirst FirstLineofDefence"

BSF reaches the summit of Mt Lhotse

Congratulations!

Ct Suresh Chhetri, BIAAT, BSF reached summit of Mt Lhotse (world’s 4th tallest peak at 27940ft) at 8.30 am today as part of Indian CAPFs Expedition to Mt Everest.#JaiHind #NationFirst #FirstLineofDefence pic.twitter.com/QGgyfEoPkg — BSF (@BSF_India) May 23, 2021

Mount Lhotse, at 8,516 metres (27,940 feet), is the world's fourth-highest peak, after Mount Everest, K2, and Kangchenjunga. Lhotse is linked to Everest through the South Col, which is part of the Everest massif. In Tibetan, Lhotse means "South Peak." The mountain includes the smaller peaks Lhotse Middle (East) at 8,414 m (27,605 ft) and Lhotse Shar at 8,383 m, in addition to the main summit at 8,516 m (27,940 ft) above sea level (27,503 ft). The summit is located on the border between Tibet and Nepal's Khumbu area.

Similar incidents

Earlier this month, a Nepalese Sherpa guide climbed Mount Everest for the 25th time, breaking his own world record for most summits. At 6 pm on May 7, Kami Rita and 11 other Sherpa guides climbed to the summit of Everest, becoming the first climbers to do so this year despite the deadly Coronavirus pandemic.

On the other hand, Mount Etna, Europe's largest active volcano, erupted overnight between Saturday and Sunday morning, sending lava rocks flying into the air. The explosions were coming from the southeast crater, according to the Italian Institute for Geophysics and Volcanology. Etna is the largest of Italy's three active volcanoes, which also include Stromboli, which is located on the Sicilian island of the same name, and Mount Vesuvius, which last erupted in 1944. Etna is a popular tourist destination for hikers who want to see the incredible lava flows that glow orange at night.

Picture Credit: BSF/Twitter