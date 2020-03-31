Punjabis will Look After Them: Bihar CM Nitish Re-assured On Migrants By Captain Amarinder

Amid the 21 days nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh spoke to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and assured him the wellbeing of all migrant workers from Bihar stranded in Punjab amid lockdown. This comes after Singh ordered the sealing of all state borders on Monday in an attempt to curb the spread of the novel Coronavirus, and amid the Bihar CM's unhappiness with his Delhi and UP counterparts over the migrant exodus from Delhi.

Taking to Twitter CM Singh also urged Nitish Kumar to appeal to the people of Bihar in Punjab that Punjab government will look after them.

Spoke to CM Bihar @NitishKumar ji to apprise him of arrangements being made by the State for the welfare of migrant labour from Bihar. Have asked him to assure their families that Punjab and Punjabis will fully look after them during the lockdown. pic.twitter.com/LjXleepaNp — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) March 31, 2020

Captain Singh also informed that 10 lakh dry food packets will be distributed to the migrants and underprivileged by the end of this week. He also added that mobile testing vans will boost the testing in the state and public volunteers will be trained to man isolation beds.

Bihar Govt starts relief centers for stranded migrants

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has directed the Bihar Foundation to start relief centres for natives trapped in different states amid the nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to a press release issued by the Bihar Chief Minister's Office, Nitish Kumar has directed the Bihar Foundation to organise disaster relief centres in different states of the country to provide help and assistance to people of Bihar who are trapped in various places due to the lockdown. The Bihar CM has also asked that the people should be provided with food, shelter, and medical aid, the cost of which will be covered by the CM relief fund.

The toll of COVID-19 affected people reached in Punjab reached 38 with one death being reported. The Union Health Ministry said the number of total coronavirus cases to 1,251 with 102 recovered as on Monday.

