'Case Has To Be Withdrawn': Navneet And Ravi Rana's Lawyer Contends 'arrest Illegal'

Senior Advocate Rizwan Merchant and advocate Vaibhav Krishna will represent independent Maharashtra leaders Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana respectively after the couple were arrested by Mumbai Police hours after they gave up their plan to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's personal residence 'Matoshree'.

Both Ravi and Navneet Rana will be produced before the Holiday Bench of the Bandra Court on Sunday. Mumbai Police is collecting all the videos and press conference footage for investigation.

'Rana couple's arrest illegal & unconstitutional'

Speaking to Republic TV, senior lawyer Rizwan Merchant said, "The entire arrest of Ravi and Navneet Rana is illegal and unconstitutional for two reasons. The first is the police have not issued them notice. I'm giving them 48 hours' notice to withdraw this particular system of arrest which has effective failing which I'm moving High Court or Supreme Court for contempt. Secondly, the law is not absolute. You need sanction before you arrest a public servant."

He added, "Although both of them have been charged with bailable offences, they have decided to not take bail. They will remain in custody. We are going to insist that the government of Maharashtra, which has taken this step of illegal arrest, should withdraw it immediately. Failing which, one and all in the government will have to face necessary action under the contempt of court action."

Mumbai Police arrests Rana couple amidst Hanuman Chalisa faceoff

Mumbai Police on Saturday evening arrested MLA Ravi Rana and his wife MP Navneet Rana for allegedly "creating enmity between different groups" amid high drama hours after they gave up their plan to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra CMUddhav Thackeray's private residence.

The Ranas were booked under IPC section 153 (A) (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), and section 135 of the Mumbai Police Act (violation of prohibitory orders of police), said an official of the Khar police station in western Mumbai.

Earlier, as Shiv Sena workers laid siege to the residence where the Ranas, both independent legislators from eastern Maharashtra, were staying and demanded an apology from them, police officials persuaded the couple to go to Khar police station with them.

Initially, the couple was seen arguing with the police, saying that they would not budge until criminal cases were also registered against Shiv Sena leaders who 'threatened' them but later went.