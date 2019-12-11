US CBP Discovers Migrants Concealed In Furniture In Moving Truck At US-Mexico Border

The United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in San Diego found 11 Chinese migrants hiding inside furniture and appliances in a moving truck in an attempt to cross the US-Mexico border.

CBP officers found 11 Chinese nationals hidden inside furniture inside a moving truck at the San Ysidro port of entry: https://t.co/RQYSXjWLOH pic.twitter.com/zfrenKAHZJ — CBP San Diego (@CBPSanDiego) December 10, 2019

“CBP cannot stress enough the dangers of smuggling people,” said Pete Flores, CBP Director of Field Operations for San Diego in a statement released by the U.S. CBP on Monday. Pete added, “These are human beings that smugglers subject to inhumane conditions that could have deadly consequences. Fortunately, no one was injured.”

.@CBPMarkMorgan: The message is clear—don’t give away your life savings to the smugglers and risk the lives of your family. You will no longer be allowed to exploit our laws and be allowed into our country. pic.twitter.com/IvMP3HOBQ2 — CBP (@CBP) December 9, 2019

The migrants were found concealed within various pieces of furniture like a washing machine, a chest, and a dresser. The driver, 42-year-old male U.S. citizen was taken into custody and has now been transferred to the Metropolitan Correctional Center for further criminal proceedings.

CBP officers had inspected the truck after it arrived at the San Ysidro border after crossing Mexico. The Chinese nationals are on an immigration hold for pending criminal and immigration proceedings.

.@CBPMarkMorgan: The men and women of CBP will not stop our relentless pursuit to maintain the integrity of the system, enforce the rule of law, and safeguard the country. Those who violate our laws will be held accountable, with cases being processed faster than ever before. pic.twitter.com/3nGlfIoejo — CBP (@CBP) December 10, 2019

A month ago, on November 7, CBP had stopped the human smuggling attempt of six Chinese nations at the same place, Ysidro port. The immigrants were hiding behind a false wall of a moving truck.

