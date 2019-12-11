The Debate
US CBP Discovers Migrants Concealed In Furniture In Moving Truck At US-Mexico Border

General News

Eleven Chinese immigrants were found by the US CBP officers hiding in appliances in a moving truck in San Diego in an attempt to cross the US-Mexico border

Updated On:
Chinese immigrants

The United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in San Diego found 11 Chinese migrants hiding inside furniture and appliances in a moving truck in an attempt to cross the US-Mexico border.

“CBP cannot stress enough the dangers of smuggling people,” said Pete Flores, CBP Director of Field Operations for San Diego in a statement released by the U.S. CBP on Monday. Pete added, “These are human beings that smugglers subject to inhumane conditions that could have deadly consequences. Fortunately, no one was injured.”

READ | Mexican Border Town Gripped By Fear After Gunbattle Kills 22

The migrants were found concealed within various pieces of furniture like a washing machine, a chest, and a dresser. The driver, 42-year-old male U.S. citizen was taken into custody and has now been transferred to the Metropolitan Correctional Center for further criminal proceedings. 

READ | US Judge Rules Against Transfer Of $3.6 Billion Funds To Mexican Border Wall

CBP officers had inspected the truck after it arrived at the San Ysidro border after crossing Mexico. The Chinese nationals are on an immigration hold for pending criminal and immigration proceedings. 

A month ago, on November 7, CBP had stopped the human smuggling attempt of six Chinese nations at the same place, Ysidro port. The immigrants were hiding behind a false wall of a moving truck.

READ | Migrants Live In Fear At Mexico-US Border As Violence Flares

Published:
COMMENT
