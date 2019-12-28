CBSE Schools To Become “anger Free Zones”

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked its affiliated schools to become “anger free zones” where everybody including teachers, students, staffs and parent will try to practice anger management.

CBSE posted the advisory on twitter-

Anurag Tripathi, the Board Secretary of CBSE sent an advisory to all CBSE affiliated schools and told news agencies that the initiative would help the students learn the value of “freedom from anger”.

READ | Chetan Bhagat's Message For Students On Their CBSE Class 10 Results Is A Must Read

The advisory said, “The initiative will help our students in developing effective skills and in eradicating emotions like fear, disrespect, humiliation and hurt, which are the by-products of anger. This change will help children become more mentally active and emotionally wealthy.”

The education board ordered to reserve one period for every day for sports-related activities and also allot time for various curriculum activities.

“Through various kinds of sports activities, yoga, and art-integrated classes, you can create a joyful learning environment in your schools, which would subsequently reduce instances of anger. Simply put, create a joyful environment in your schools to decrease anger issues,” the advisory said.

READ | Nithyananda Ashram Land Row: DPS Loses CBSE Affiliation

The CBSE has ordered its affiliated schools to announce their endeavour to become an anger-free zone on social media using hashtag #cbsenoanger and also to record their experience in this area.

The advisory said, “Some of the simplest changes that could be undertaken include genuinely smiling at students and teachers, talking to students and everyone around them calmly, not looking at cellphones all the time, practising breathing exercises by all, practising mindfulness, etc.”

READ | Watch: CBSE Cancels Affiliation Of DPS In Gujarat For Alloting Land To Nithyananda Ashram

The CBSE has urged its affiliated schools to create a joyful and conducive environment so that students can learn anger management.

A CBSE affiliated responded by using the hashtag #cbsenoanger-