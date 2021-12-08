CDS Gen Bipin Rawat No More: Opposition Leaders Mourn Ex-COAS' Demise; 'irreparable Loss'

In a tragic accident, India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) lost his life along with his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board. According to a statement released by the Indian Air Force, he was heading towards Wellington in Tamil Nadu to participate in a program. "An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident." However, nearly four hours after the Twitter, post, the IAF informed the loss of CDS and 11 other members on board. "With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident."

Opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Bhupesh Baghel, Sachin Pilot took to social media to pay tribute to CDS General Bipin Rawat. Here is the tribute from the Opposition leaders:

I extend my condolences to the family of Gen Bipin Rawat and his wife.

This is an unprecedented tragedy and our thoughts are with their family in this difficult time.

Heartfelt condolences also to all others who lost their lives.



India stands united in this grief. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 8, 2021

I am deeply saddened to learn about the tragic demise of CDS General Bipin Rawat ji, his wife Madhulika Ji & other officers on board the helicopter. India has lost some of its bravest today.

May the departed souls find peace.

My condolences to their families and loved ones. — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) December 8, 2021

कुन्नूर हेलीकॉप्टर दुर्घटना में चीफ ऑफ डिफेंस स्‍टाफ, जनरल बिपिन रावत जी, उनकी पत्नी एवं 11 अन्य की मृत्यु पर भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजलि!



जनरल रावत जी के शौर्यपूर्ण जीवन को नमन। — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) December 8, 2021

It’s very sad & shocking to hear about the demise of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and other Armed Forces personnel in the unfortunate helicopter accident today. It’s an irreparable loss to the country. I pray to Almighty that their souls may rest in peace. — Ghulam Nabi Azad (@ghulamnazad) December 8, 2021

India mourns the death of Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, an inspirational leader and a brave soldier. It is a national loss, the nation will always remember his contribution with gratitude. Deepest condolences to the families who passed away in today’s tragic events. — Anand Sharma (@AnandSharmaINC) December 8, 2021

देश के सर्वोच्च 5 स्टार रैंक के पहले चीफ ऑफ डिफेन्स स्टाफ व पूर्व सेना प्रमुख जनरल बिपिन रावत सहित कई सैन्य अफसरों की आज तमिलनाडु में हुई हेलीकाप्टर दुर्घटना में मौत अति दुखद व जबरदस्त क्षति। मेरी गहरी संवेदना। कुदरत उनके परिवार व अन्य सभी को इस क्षति को सहने की शक्ति प्रदान करे। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) December 8, 2021

Terrible news.

Deeply shocked.

Deepest condolences to the families of Late Gen Rawat, his wife Smt Madhulika Rawat and families of all those we have lost in the crash. https://t.co/soGpzQFWT2 — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) December 8, 2021

Pray for the well-being of CDS Bipin Rawat ji. Heartfelt condolences for everyone who lost their lives in the unfortunate mishap! 🙏 — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) December 8, 2021

Sincere condolences on the demise of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat along with his wife and staff in the tragic helicopter crash. My prayers for the departed souls. May Akal Purakh grant solace to the bereaved family members.

"A soldier never dies he becomes eternal" #BipinRawat pic.twitter.com/k8gS4JATOs — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) December 8, 2021

तमिलनाडु के कुन्नूर में सेना के हेलिकॉप्टर के दुर्घटनाग्रस्त होने की दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण खबरें चिंतित कर रही हैं।



CDS जनरल बिपिन रावत, उनके परिवार समेत उस हेलिकॉप्टर में सवार सभी लोगों की सुरक्षा और सलामती के लिए भगवान् से प्रार्थना करता हूं। — Bhupinder S Hooda (@BhupinderSHooda) December 8, 2021

Deepest condolences on the untimely passing of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife, Army officials who accompanied them and crew of the IAF helicopter involved in the unfortunate accident. Kerala joins the nation in sharing the grief of their near and dear ones. pic.twitter.com/fiD388xoxp — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) December 8, 2021

Extremely tragic. God bless their soul https://t.co/k4MC1ehGtw — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 8, 2021

Deeply shocked & saddened by the tragic demise of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife, and other defence personnel who were on board the chopper.



It's a big loss for the nation.# https://t.co/PvPkNpOUtF — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) December 8, 2021

IAF chopper crash

The people onboard the IAF helicopter included CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, Defence Assistant to CDS Brigadier LS Lidder, SO to CDS Lt. Col. Harjinder Singh, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitendra Kumar, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar, Lance Naik B Sai Teja and Havaldar Satpal. The accident occurred between Coimbatore and Sulur at about 12.30 pm, sources said. It is learnt that the Chief of Defence Staff was travelling to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington for a lecture which was scheduled to be held at 2.45 pm. The situation is being monitored by the Director-General of Military Operations as well as Army Chief MM Naravane.