CDS Gen Bipin Rawat No More: Opposition Leaders Mourn Ex-COAS' Demise; 'irreparable Loss'

Opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Bhupesh Baghel, Sachin Pilot took to social media to pay tribute to CDS General Bipin Rawat who died in an IAF crash

CDS Bipin Rawat

Image: PTI


In a tragic accident, India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) lost his life along with his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board. According to a statement released by the Indian Air Force, he was heading towards Wellington in Tamil Nadu to participate in a program. "An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident." However, nearly four hours after the Twitter, post, the IAF informed the loss of CDS and 11 other members on board. "With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident."

Opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Bhupesh Baghel, Sachin Pilot took to social media to pay tribute to CDS General Bipin Rawat. Here is the tribute from the Opposition leaders:

IAF chopper crash 

The people onboard the IAF helicopter included CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, Defence Assistant to CDS Brigadier LS Lidder, SO to CDS Lt. Col. Harjinder Singh, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitendra Kumar, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar, Lance Naik B Sai Teja and Havaldar Satpal. The accident occurred between Coimbatore and Sulur at about 12.30 pm, sources said. It is learnt that the Chief of Defence Staff was travelling to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington for a lecture which was scheduled to be held at 2.45 pm. The situation is being monitored by the Director-General of Military Operations as well as Army Chief MM Naravane. 

