CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, Wife Madhulika To Be Cremated In Delhi On Friday

The cremation of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat who died in a chopper crash on Wednesday will be performed on Friday, December 10. Their mortal remains are expected to arrive in New Delhi on a military plane by Thursday evening.

As per ANI, the bodies will be brought to their residence on Friday and people would be allowed to pay last respect from 11 am to 2 pm, followed by a funeral procession which will start from New Delhi's Kamraj Marg to Brar Square crematorium in Delhi cantonment.

CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, wife and 11 others die in IAF chopper crash

The Indian Air Force on Wednesday informed that CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others aboard the IAF Mi-17 V5 helicopter were killed after the chopper crashed near Upper Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.

"With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident," IAF, adding, "Gp Capt Varun Singh SC, Directing Staff at DSSC with injuries is currently under treatment at Military Hospital, Wellington."

The aircraft crashed around noon shortly after it took off from the Air Force base in Combaitore's Sulur for Wellington in the Nilgiri Hills. The CDS was heading to Defence Services Staff College in Wellington to address student officers and the faculty of the Staff Course.

Those who died in the crash from General Rawat's staff were Brigadier LS Lidder, Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh, NK Jitendra Kumar, NK Gursewak Singh, L/NK B Sai Teja, L/NK Vivek Kumar and Hav Satpal. The Air Force has ordered an inquiry into the accident. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other political leaders have condoled the demise of CDS Rawat.