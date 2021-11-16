CDS General Bipin Rawat Visits IAF Headquarters Maintenance Command In Nagpur

Nagpur, Nov 15 (PTI) Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat on Monday visited the IAF Maintenance Command headquarters here in Maharashtra.

During his visit, CDS Rawat was briefed about the role of the Maintenance Command in the maintenance of the wide variety of assets held by the Indian Air Force and the associated logistics support, an official release said.

He was apprised of the efforts initiated towards achieving self-reliance in the assigned tasks, thereby reducing dependence on foreign OEMs. Aircraft and equipment-related parts and LRUs which have been indigenised by the Base Repair Depots were demonstrated to the CDS, the release said. PTI CLS NSK NSK

