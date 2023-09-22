Central Agencies Keep Repeating Queries Already Answered By Me, Wife: Abhishek Banerjee

Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday claimed that he and his wife were summoned by the ED and CBI several times and they kept on repeating the same questions, the answers of which have already been given.

Despite having all the information about their properties, the central agencies were doing this probably under pressure from “someone at the top”, Banerjee asserted while talking to TV channel ABP Ananda in New Delhi.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the CBI have questioned the TMC MP, considered number 2 in the party, and his wife Rujira Banerjee multiple times in connection with corruption cases.

"While I turned up responding to ED summons five times till 2020, my wife had deposed four times. The account of our properties had been furnished to the central agencies at the first summons. We had provided all the details about our property and bank transactions, details of our moveable and immovable assets," the Diamond Harbour MP said.

On September 14, a day after being summoned by the ED in connection with the school jobs scam, Banerjee had asserted that the 'fear' of opposition bloc INDIA has shaken the foundation of the BJP.

He had earlier claimed that the interrogation was an attempt to stop him from attending the coordination committee meeting of the INDIA coalition, which was held on September 13.

Banerjee represents the TMC in the coordination committee of the INDIA coalition formed with a view to preventing the division of anti-BJP votes in the parliamentary elections in 2024.