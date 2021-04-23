Centre Announces Free Ration To 80 Crore Beneficiaries For 2 Months Amid COVID Curbs

Amid yet another migrant exodus and a slew of lockdowns by different states, the Centre on Friday, has announced that it will 5 kg free food grains to be provided to around 80 crore beneficiaries for the next two months. Under the PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PM-GKAY), the Centre will spend more than Rs 26,000 crore on this initiative in May & June. India, which is under the onslaught of the second COVID-19 wave, has 24,28,616 active cases, 1,36,48,159 discharged cases and 1,86,920 deaths.

Centre invokes PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana

Government of India to provide free foodgrains under PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana for May & June 2021. 5 kg free food grains to be provided to around 80 crore beneficiaries. Government of India would spend more than Rs 26,000 crore on this initiative: Government of India — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2021

Earlier in June, the Centre had extended the PM-GKAY till November end as the country opened up after the first nation-wide lockdown. Under the scheme, the Central Government shall provide either one kg of wheat or rice to every family of the needy till the end of the scheme. PM Modi in his speech highlighted that almost Rs 90,000 crores will be spent by the government in providing free ration till the end of November. He added that if the cost of the past three months is added, then the total relief amount under the PMGKAY scheme will reach Rs 1.5 lakh crores. Apart from wheat and rice, each family member will also be provided with 1 kg of Chana Dal monthly for free, PM Modi announced in his live speech.

Migrant exodus in India

With Corona-hit states like Maharashtra and Delhi imposing strict lockdowns till April end, the migrant exodus has once again begun in these states. On Tuesday, when Delhi imposed a 6-day lockdown, thousands of daily wage labourers were seen crowding the Anand Vihar bus station to get a ride back home. Similar scenes were seen at Mumbai's Lokmanya Tilak Terminus as Maharashtra shut down all shops and factories. While in March 2020, a large number of migrant labourers were seen making their way to their respective homes via foot and other available transport, due to the absence of public transport services in the initial days of the lockdown, in 2021, public transport has not been shut by the respective states.

Hit by the migrant exodus, Delhi has announced disbursal Rs 52.88 Crores to 1 lakh+ construction workers while 2.11 lakh construction workers will receive cash-transfers of â‚¹5,000 as COVID aid. Similarly, Maharashtra govt provided Rs 1,500 to each of the 12 lakh registered construction workers and five lakh registered hawkers. Tribal families will be paid Rs 2000 per family under Khavti scheme. Seven crore beneficiaries under the food security scheme will get 3 kg wheat and 2 kg rice per person for free for one month.