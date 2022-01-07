Centre Announces National Water Awards 2020; Uttar Pradesh Bags First Prize

Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday, January 7, announced the 3rd National Water Awards-2020. Uttar Pradesh received the first prize in the Best State category, followed by Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu.

'Water is fundamental to life'

Stating that water is fundamental to life, Shekhawat said the current water requirement of India is estimated to be around 1,100 billion cubic meters per year and by 2050, it is projected to go up to 1,447 billion cubic meters. To India, water as a source is very crucial as it is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world.

The Minister mentioned that the country has more than 18% of the world’s population but has only 4% of the world’s renewable water resources. He said, "It is in this backdrop that the National Water Awards (NWA) were instituted to recognize and encourage exemplary work and efforts made by States, Districts, individuals, organizations, etc across the country in attaining the government’s vision of a ‘Jal Samridh Bharat'."

Jal Shakti Ministry on National Water Awards

The Minister further cited the fact that surface water and groundwater are integral parts of the water cycle, and therefore it was necessary to institute a unified National Water Award with an aim to encourage the stakeholders in adopting a holistic approach towards water resources management in the country. According to the Minister, the award is also a means to create awareness among the citizens concerning the importance of water and to further motivate them to adopt the best water usage practices.

In 2018, the Jal Shakti Ministry had launched the first National Water Award. The awards have served as an opportunity for start-ups as well as leading organizations to engage and deliberate with senior policymakers regarding the adaptation of the best water resources management practices in India.

The Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti gave 57 awards to various states, organizations, and individuals with an aim to encourage and recognize individuals and organizations doing exemplary work in the field of water resources management. Best State, Best District, Best Village Panchayat, Best Urban Local Body, Best Media (Print & Electronic), Best School, Best Institution/RWA/Religious organization for Campus usage, Best Industry, Best NGO, Best Water User Association, and Best Industry for CSR Activity were the 11 different categories of awards provided.

(Image: ANI/UNSPLASH)