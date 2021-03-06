Centre Approves COVID-19 Vaccination For Veterans, Dependents Of Armed Forces Personnel

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday gave nod to vaccination of veterans and dependents of armed personnel at the Armed Forces Medical Facilities, the army informed on Saturday. Taking to Twitter, the Indian Army communicated the news and also affirmed that the process would commence next week.

The Indian Army tweeted, "Approval of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for vaccination of veterans and dependents of Armed Forces Personnel in service has been received".

Approval of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for vaccination of veterans and dependents of Armed Forces personnel in Service hospitals has been received.(1/2) pic.twitter.com/4SKKFvybJi — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) March 6, 2021

"The process is likely to commence next week after completion of registration of Armed Forces medical Facilities on the Co-WIN platform," the tweet added.

Phase 2 of the vaccination drive begins

On March 1, the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination program started at over 10,000 designated government facilities and 20,000 private hospitals and vaccination centres on March 1, Monday. While the first phase of the Coronavirus vaccination drive focused on healthcare and frontline workers, the second phase is dedicated to those above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with co-morbidities. The Union Ministry announced that the pricing for a COVID-19 vaccine dose has been capped at Rs 250 at private hospitals. Meanwhile, like the first phase, doses will be available free of cost at government centres with the Centre bearing the cost of the inoculation.

On January 3, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) granted permission for its restricted use in an emergency situation. Covaxin is one of the two Covid-19 vaccines approved for emergency use in India, the second is Serum Institute of India's Covishield. The interim results of the clinical trials indicated that the Indian COVID-19 vaccines would be effective against the mutated virus strains reported from the United Kingdom, South Africa, and Brazil said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Bharat Biotech has signed an agreement with Brazil for the supply of 20 million doses of the Covaxin vaccine. US-based biopharmaceutical firm Ocugen Inc has also sealed an agreement with Bharat Biotech to co-develop, supply, and commercialize Covaxin for the United States' market.

