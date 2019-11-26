Centre Nod To Five New Medical Colleges In Rajasthan

The Central Government on Tuesday approved the proposal of setting up five new medical colleges in Rajasthan. According to an official statement, medical colleges will come up in various districts of Hanumangarh, Dausa, Tonk, Sawaimadhopur and Jhunjhunu districts of the state. With the approval of these new medical colleges, now Rajasthan would have medical colleges in 30 out of its 33 districts, stated Medical and Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma. "At the time of independence in the state, there was only one medical college in Jaipur. The approval of opening 15 new medical colleges is a big achievement in the tenure of just 11 months of the present government," he said in the statement.

"Sanction has been received under the Central sponsored scheme for the construction of a total of 5 new medical colleges... A total amount of Rs 325 crore has been sanctioned for each medical college," the Rajasthan government said in a statement on Monday.

This move was done in a bid to promote the health sector in Rajasthan. Dr. Raghu Sharma also stated that proposals have been sent to open medical colleges in Pratapgarh and Rajsamand as well. "With the opening of these medical colleges, besides tackling the shortage of doctors in the state, general medical facilities, as well as specialist medical services will be accessible in remote areas," said the Medical and Health Minister. Medical college approval in the Jalore district of Rajasthan is still underway.

Tamil Nadu gets 3 new medical colleges

Recently the Tamil Nadu Government also came forward to set up a medical college at Mayiladuthurai in Nagapattinam district, claiming that the state government has initiated preliminary work to set up three new medical colleges in Nagapattinam, Tiruvallur, and Krishnagiri districts. Exuding confidence in the decision, PMK leader Ramadoss said that his party's aim is to ensure that every district should have one medical college at the least to ensure quick access to healthcare amenities for the local people.

(With Agency Inputs)