Centre Declares Birsa Munda's Birth Anniversary On Nov 15 As 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas'

On Wednesday, November 10, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to commemorate November 15, the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas', marking week-long celebrations dedicated to the late tribal freedom fighter.

"Bhagwan Birsa Munda was a great freedom fighter and social reformer. It has been decided to declare 15th November, the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas," Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said after the Cabinet meeting.

"Week-long celebrations have been planned from November 15 to 22 to celebrate and commemorate the glorious history of tribal people, cultural and achievements," Union Minister Anurag Thakur said during a media briefing.

Tribal freedom fighter, Birsa Munda, born on November 15, 1875, belonged to the Munda Tribe. During the British rule in India, Munda spearheaded an Indian Tribal Millenarian movement across the Tribal Belt in the Bengal Presidency, modern-day Bihar and Jharkhand. His birth anniversary is observed as Birsa Munda Jayanti and coincided with the Jharkhand Foundation Day.

PM Modi remembers "Bhagwan" Birsa Munda

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month remembered the tribal freedom fighter in his Mann Ki Baat program. PM Modi spoke about the contributions made by Birsa Munda towards the country in the field of freedom, culture, and environment.

Hailing his bravery and selfless contribution towards the country, PM Modi said, "Bhagwan Birsa Munda fought to protect his culture, his forest, his land. He taught us to be proud of our culture and roots."

Adding to it, he said that Munda will always be remembered for helping the poor and the distressed, and for his steps to eliminate social evils. Recalling his famous Ul-Gulan movement, PM Modi hailed his bravery during the British era.

"Birsa Munda fought bravely against the country against the exploitative system of the British colonial system and spearheaded the movement against British oppression giving a call for ‘Ulgulan’ (Revolution). The declaration acknowledges the glorious history and cultural heritage of tribal communities," a government release said.

State and Centre to collaborate to celebrate Munda Birth Anniversary

As a part of the celebrations, the Centre, in collaboration with the state has decided to conduct several activities. The theme behind each activity is to showcase the achievements of tribals in the Indian Freedom struggle, the releases stated. The events will also display the unique tribal cultural heritage, their contributions in the freedom struggle, practices, rights, traditions, cuisines, health, education, and livelihood, it said.

Inputs: ANI

Image: ANI/@QRIOUS_FURIOUS-TWITTER

