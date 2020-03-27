Centre Files Response In Delhi HC, Appoints Nodal Officer For Indians In Kazakhstan

The Central Government on Friday informed the Delhi High Court about the Ministry of External Affairs appointing a Nodal officer for the Indian students stranded in Kazakhstan. The Centre also assured the Court that it has uploaded all necessary details and particulars of the nodal officer on the official website of the Indian Embassy in Kazakhstan, as well as, on the website of the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India.

Counsel Jasmeet Singh who represented the Centre stated that because of the current complete lockdown imposed on air travel to India, these students also cannot be flown back. He, however, stated that the MEA shall continue to ensure and secure the welfare, well-being, and safety of all the Indian students and provide them with all the basic amenities, in terms of food, lodging, and medical care, as is being done currently, till the situation improves.

"Needless to state that the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, may in their discretion, consider the evacuation of Indian students from Kazakhstan, if it is imperative in the latter's interests so to do, at any stage considered appropriate by them," Division Bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Talwant Singh observed.

'Provide basic amenities to students'- Delhi HC

Earlier on Wednesday, the Delhi High Court had directed the Ministry of External Affairs to expeditiously provide basic amenities like food, water, transportation, medical care and lodging to the students stranded at Kazakhstan airport. It had also earlier asked for a detailed response from the MEA on a plea filed before it claiming that Indian higher education students including that of MBBS are stranded at Almaty airport in Kazakhstan without food, water, transportation, and medical aid, etc.

According to the petition, the Indian nationals are in sizeable numbers, who are currently enrolled for higher studies, including MBBS, as regular students at the Semey Medical University in Kazakhstan, are stated to be stranded including at the Almaty airport, Kazakhstan, without food, water, transportation, and medical aid, etc. "The Nodal Officer is directed to expeditiously facilitate, secure and provide the said students with all basic amenities and humanitarian assistance, in terms of, medical care, boarding (food), lodging and transportation, as may be necessary or warranted," the HC had earlier directed.

The Ministry of External Affairs was also directed to give the details and other necessary particulars of the Nodal Officer including his name and telephone number, be communicated to the Indian students stranded at the Almaty airport, Kazakhstan.

