Centre Lists Foods To Boost COVID Immunity; Diet Plan Includes Dark Chocolate Among Others

Since people recovering from COVID-19 should concentrate on restoring muscle, immunity, and energy levels, the Centre has recommended a list of foods to boost natural immunity during the outbreak.

Centre issues diet plan for COVID recovering patients

For those suffering from COVID-19, the Centre recommends dark chocolate, turmeric milk, and protein-rich foods. The government suggested a basic diet plan, through mygovindia's Twitter handle, to help improve immunity and preserve muscle strength and energy as the pandemic spreads across the country.

COVID-19 causes patients to lose their sense of taste and smell, as well as their appetite and ability to swallow food. Since it could lead to muscle loss, the government recommended consuming soft foods at regular intervals and adding amchoor (dry mango) to the diet.

What should you eat to boost immunity amid COVID?

Here's what the government of India says:

The main focus for COVID patients is to consume foods that would help rebuild muscles, immunity and energy levels.

Whole grains like ragi, oats and amaranth are advised.

Good sources of protein such as chicken, fish, eggs, paneer, soy, nuts & seeds recommended.

Healthy fats like walnuts, almonds, olive oil, mustard oil recommended.

Regular physical activity (yoga) & breathing exercises advised (pranayam), as per tolerance.

5 Servings of coloured fruits and vegetables to get adequate vitamins and minerals recommended.

Small amounts of dark chocolate with at least 70% cocoa to get rid of anxiety.

Take turmeric milk once a day to boost immunity.

* Most COVID patients experience loss of smell and taste or difficulty in swallowing. It is important to eat soft foods at small intervals and to add amchoor in the food.

