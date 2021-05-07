Centre Lists Foods To Boost COVID Immunity; Diet Plan Includes Dark Chocolate Among Others

Quick links:
Since people recovering from COVID-19 should concentrate on restoring muscle, immunity, and energy levels, the Centre has recommended a list of foods to boost natural immunity during the outbreak.
For those suffering from COVID-19, the Centre recommends dark chocolate, turmeric milk, and protein-rich foods. The government suggested a basic diet plan, through mygovindia's Twitter handle, to help improve immunity and preserve muscle strength and energy as the pandemic spreads across the country.
COVID-19 causes patients to lose their sense of taste and smell, as well as their appetite and ability to swallow food. Since it could lead to muscle loss, the government recommended consuming soft foods at regular intervals and adding amchoor (dry mango) to the diet.
Here's what the government of India says:
* Most COVID patients experience loss of smell and taste or difficulty in swallowing. It is important to eat soft foods at small intervals and to add amchoor in the food.
The suggested diet plan also added, "5 servings of coloured fruits and vegetables to get adequate vitamins and minerals." It added, "Small amounts of dark chocolate with at least 70% cocoa to get rid of anxiety. Turmeric milk once a day to boost immunity." "It is important to eat soft foods at small intervals and to add amchoor in the food," the guidelines suggested.
As of now, India recorded 2,14,91,598 COVID cases. Out of which, 1,76,12,351 people have been recovered so far, whereas, 2,34,083 succumbed to Coronavirus. There are 36,45,164 active cases across the country.
