Centre Okays Incentives To Boost Production Of Electric Car Batteries In India: Javadekar

The PM Modi Cabinet on Wednesday approved the National Program for Advanced Chemistry Cell Battery Storage to reduce import dependence and fuel domestic production in the country.

“The Centre has approved production-linked incentives worth Rs 18,100 crore to boost the production of battery storage equipment. This is expected to increase the production of 50,000 MW batteries in India. This will give a big push to electric mobility, benefiting 3-wheeler, 4-wheeler and heavy vehicles," said Union Minister Prakash Javdekar at a press conference.

Under this program, electric car batteries will be manufactured in the country from now on. Javadekar said the decision was taken at a meeting held today under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Modi, towards making the country self-reliant.

“Battery storage is very important. Today we import 20,000 crores of battery storage equipment. Due to the new PLI announced today, this import will be reduced as well as production will start in India. This would give a big boost to electrical vehicles. Long-lasting and the fast-charging battery is the need of the hour,” Javadekar said.

New solar power plants set up in India

The Union Minister also announced the setting up of solar power plants in India. About 136000 MW of solar energy is being generated from these plants and this electricity can be used only during the day, he said. “If the grid is balanced in it, then many things have to be done, if there is battery storage then this work will be easy. Battery storage will prove very useful in shipping and railways. There will also be an option of a diesel generator of battery storage,” Javadekar said.