COVID-19: Centre Readies 'Cluster Containment Strategy' For Delhi, Mumbai, Bhilwara, Agra

Tackling the rising number of Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in India, a health ministry official on Tuesday has revealed that the Cluster containment model has been designed for four cities - Mumbai, Delhi, Bhilwara, and Agra, according to PTI. India hs zeroed in on 22 hotspots across the nation like Noida, Mysore, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Kerala, Bhilwara, Delhi, Agra to name a few. Currently, India's COVID-19 tally stands at 4421 with 114 deaths.

What is Cluster containment strategy?

The cluster containment strategy would be to contain the disease within a defined geographic area by early detection of cases, breaking the chain of transmission and thus preventing its spread to new areas. The ministry said with 211 districts now reporting COVID-19 cases, the risk of further spread remains very high. India would be following a strategic approach for possible scenarios - travel-related cases reported in India, local transmission of COVID-19, large outbreaks amenable to containment, widespread community transmission of COVID-19 disease and India becomes endemic for COVID-19, the ministry said.

The cluster containment strategy would "include geographic quarantine, social distancing measures, enhanced active surveillance, testing all suspected cases, isolation of cases, quarantine of contacts and risk communication to create awareness among the public on preventive public health measures", the document stated. Authorities will do extensive contact tracing and active search for cases in containment zone, test all suspect cases and high-risk contacts, isolate all suspect or confirmed cases, implement social distancing measures and intensive risk communication as part of the cluster containment strategy.

It will also include the implementation of social distancing measures with strict perimeter control, providing chemoprophylaxis with Hydroxychloroquine to all asymptomatic healthcare workers and asymptomatic household contacts of laboratory-confirmed cases and further intensification of risk communication through audio, social and visual media.

