Unlock 4: Centre Releases SOP For Resumption Of Metro Services Amid COVID-19 Crisis

As the metro services are set to commence in a graded manner from September 7, Union Minister Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday released an SOP for the resumption the amid COVID-19 pandemic. This announcement comes after a crucial meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), where discussion on reopening of Metro train services and other activities permitted under the Centre's 'Unlock 4' guidelines was discussed.

READ: List of stations where Metro services to be restored being prepared: Kailash Gahlot

Bearing the Coronavirus crisis in mind, following are the guidelines released by the Centre for calibrated commencement of Metro services -

Those metro systems which have more than one line will open different lines from Sept 7, in a calibrated manner. This is to ensure that all corridors become operational by Sept 12.

Frequency of trains will need to be regulated.

Stations in containment zones will remain closed.

Wearing face masks will be mandatory.

Only asymptomatic persons will be allowed to travel after the thermal screening;

Adequate dwell time at stations to be provided to enable smooth boarding/deboarding ensuring social distancing.

Metro rail corporations may also resort to skipping of stations to ensure proper social distancing.

Puri further said that the resumption in a graded manner will be later reviewed, and decision on arrangements will be taken as per the situation.

"This opening up of metro rail services in a graded and calibrated manner will need to be reviewed. If we find that resumption of operations is not resulting in social distancing, then, we might have no option but to review these arrangements," said Union Minister Housing and Urban Affairs.

READ: Hyderabad Metro Rail to resume operations from Sept 7

COVID situation in India

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 tally of cases galloped past 37 lakh on Wednesday with 78,357 new instances of the disease reported in a day, while the number of recoveries crossed 29 lakh pushing the recovery rate to 76.98 per cent, the Union health ministry data showed. The death toll climbed to 66,333 with 1,045 more fatalities reported in 24 hours. India has so far reported 37,69,523 cases of the viral disease, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the country has surged to 29,01,908, while the fatality rate has further declined to 1.76 per cent. There are 8,01,282, active cases in the country which comprises 21.26 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

READ: Crucial DDMA meeting on reopening metro, other activities likely on Wednesday

READ: Unlock 4: Urban Affairs Ministry to issue SOPs for functioning of metro trains