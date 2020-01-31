Centre Sanctions Funds For Development Of Medical College In Jammu And Srinagar

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday sanctioned Rs 32.40 crore each, for the development of Government Medical Colleges (GMC) in Jammu and in Srinagar.

The amount will be used towards raising additional infrastructures such as lecture halls, auditorium, and machinery needed to meet the standards under the Medical Council of India (MCI).

The Centre has also granted permission to increase 30 MBBS seats, under its 10 per cent quota scheme, each for EWS at GMC, Jammu and Srinagar as provided under 103rd Constitutional Amendment Act.

Following the proposals submitted to the Government of India, the Centre sanctioned the money after technical vetting by the executing agencies.

Centre grants approval to set up new Govt Medical College

The Centre has given approval for the establishment of a new government medical college at Hoshiarpur in Punjab, besides up-gradation of the existing Civil Hospital, an official spokesman of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday, January 29.

The new government medical college would be set up at a cost of Rs 325 crore, of which Rs 195 crore, i.e. 60 per cent share, would be given by the Centre, as per a communique.

The remaining 40 per cent to the tune of Rs 130 crore would be contributed by the Punjab government as the state's share for the college, the spokesman said.

The upcoming GMC would have an intake capacity of 100 seats, and would be instrumental in providing quality healthcare and diagnostic services, he said.

The central government has also cleared a proposal for up-gradation of the Civil Hospital at Hoshiarpur, thereby enhancing its bed capacity from the existing 200 to 500, with the latest medical infrastructural facilities added to the hospital.

There are three government medical colleges already functioning in the state at Amritsar, Faridkot and Patiala.

(Photo: Pixabay)