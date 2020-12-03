Centre To Address Farmers' Concerns One-by-one & Leave Option For panel; Won't Repeal Laws

Ahead of the fourth round of talks with the farmers protesting against the agriculture sector laws on Thursday, the Centre has received the copy of the grievances of the farmers, sources informed Republic Media Network. Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar had said the meeting on Tuesday was "good" and farmer unions were urged to share specific issues related to farm Acts which will be discussed.

Centre may again offer to set up a committee: Sources

Sources said that there will be clause by clause discussion on those specific issues at the Vigyan Bhavan when the Union leaders will meet the Central ministers. They said that the Government will give a presentation to the farmers on the issues they are concerned with and will try to solve their doubts. If a consensus is not reached, then the Centre may again offer to set up a committee which will include field experts apart from the farmers and the government.

The sources said that the government is firm on its stand that will not repeal the laws but may agree to amend them. The duration of the farmers' agitation will be much dependent on the outcome of the meeting between Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah. The Centre may ask the Chief Minister to urge farmers to end their protest, sources said.

Govt firm on its stand on the farm laws

Reportedly, the farmers have warned that Thursday's talks are the "last chance" for the government to take a decision on the laws. "Thursday is the last chance for the government to take a decision to repeal the laws. Otherwise, this movement will become huge and the government will fall," Pratibha Shinde of the Lok Sangharsh Morcha told news agency ANI.

READ | BJP alleges Uddhav govt removed 'Hindu' option in class 10, 12 exam forms; gives deadline

READ | Telangana BJP claims elections in 2 GHMC wards 'rigged' citing 90%+ turnout; accuses AIMIM

The Union Agriculture Minister had maintained that the farm laws are in the interest of farmers and the reforms have been done after a long wait and the government is ready to address their concerns. Apart from Tomar, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce Som Parkash were also present in the meeting held with farmer leaders on Tuesday. Several farmers from different parts of the country like Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh are also marching towards Delhi to join the protest against new farm laws.

The farmers are protesting against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

READ | Punjab CM Amarinder Singh to meet Amit Shah tomorrow ahead of Centre's talks with farmers

READ | China gives assurance about its planned Brahmaputra dam; India mulling offset in Arunachal