Govt To Facilitate Return Of Indians Stranded Abroad From May 7 In A Phased Manner

In a major relief for Indians stranded abroad, the Centre on Monday, has announced that their travel will be arranged via aircraft and naval ships in a phased manner. It added that the Indian High Commissions and embassies are preparing a list of distressed Indian citizens. However, it clarified that this facility is available on payment-basis and will begin in a phased manner on May 7.

Centre to bring back Indians stranded abroad

The Centre added that only asymptomatic people will be allowed to travel after medical scrutiny. It also mandated the installation of Aarogya Setu app and 14-day institutional quarantine on payment basis. The Ministry of External Affairs and the Civil aviation ministry will soon share details while state governments have been advised to make arrangements for testing, quarantine and their journey onwards.



