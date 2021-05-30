Centre To Procure 20-25 Cr Vaccine Doses By July End, 30 Cr Doses In Aug-Sep: Sources

As India continues to reel under the unprecedented second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, government sources have said that the Centre targets to procure 20-25 crore vaccine doses by July end and 30 crore doses in August-September. Moreover, the Serum Institute of India (SII) earlier in the day, in an interview with PTI, had said that it will provide 10-12 crore doses of the Covishield vaccine to the government in June.

COVID-19: Centre to procure 12 crore vaccine doses by June

Government of India targets to procure 20-25 crore vaccine doses by July end, and 30 crore doses in August-September. Serum Institute of India (SII) will provide 10-12 crore doses of Covishield vaccine to Govt next month (June): Govt Sources#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/3aFehcr8gk — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2021

In a statement, the Ministry said the allocation of supplies to States and Union Territories is decided on the consumption pattern, population and vaccine wastage. "Visibility for the availability of vaccines for the entire month of June 2021 has been provided well in advance to States/UTs...," it said.

"For the month of June, 6.09 crore (6,09,60,000) doses of COVID vaccines will be supplied to the States and UTs for vaccination of priority group of Health Care Workers (HCWs), Front-Line Workers (FLWs) and a person aged 45 years + and above as free supply from Government of India," the Health Ministry said.

It further stated that the states have been requested to direct the concerned officials to ensure rational and judicious utilization of allocated doses and minimize the vaccine wastage. The Ministry of Health mentioned that the basic objective behind informing the States/UTs in advance of the quantum of free vaccine doses to be made available from the Centre for 15/30 days and the total vaccine doses which are available for direct procurement by states/UTs is to ensure better planning and delivery of vaccine by states/UTs.

For the month of May, 4,03,49,830 vaccine doses have been made available by the Union Government to states. In addition, 3,90,55,370 doses were available for direct procurement by the states as well as private hospitals in May. "Therefore, in May 2021 a total number of 7,94,05,200 doses were available for the national COVID vaccination programme," the Ministry said.

(Image: PTI)