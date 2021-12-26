Chandigarh DSP Condemns Sidhu's Remarks Mocking Cops; 'You Have Defamed Punjab Police'

Taking strong objection to Punjab Congress President Navjot Sidhu's latest controversial alleged remarks on the police force, Deputy Superintendent of Police of Chandigarh, Dilsher Singh Chandel, denounced the former's callousness and cruel disregard for cops.

Recently, Sidhu has drawn intense criticism for mocking the police force while commenting before his party workers to make 'cops wet their pants'. Subsequently, DSP Chandel asked Sidhu to 'mind his language'.

Condemning Sidhu's insensitivity, DSP Chandel asserted that 'without the police, even a rickshaw puller will not follow the politicians' instructions'. In a video that went viral on social media, DSP Chandel strongly criticised Sidhu for his alleged comments on Punjab police.

He said that Sidhu was insulting those who provide him security, and that politicians should refrain from making such statements against the policemen on duty. Underlining that the policemen are only doing their duty, he added, "By making such statements, their morale should not be affected."

"Sidhu defamed entire Punjab Police force by making such shameful comments": DSP Chandigarh

"I was deeply hurt by the comments made by Navjot Singh Sidhu, which shed the poor light on the police personnel. I condemn him on behalf of the Indian Police, Punjab Police and Chandigarh Police. Such comments from a political leader, who represents the state government, are unacceptable," DSP Chandel said in the video.

"These are the cops who make public follow instructions of political leaders. Without cops, even a rickshaw puller would not obey the instructions of politicians," the DSP added.

"You have defamed entire Punjab Police force by making such shameful comments," the DSP said while asserting that Sidhu should give up on his security if he thinks this low of cops across the country.

#WATCH | It's very shameful that a senior leader insults police force that provides him protection. Without police, even a rickshaw puller won't obey their instructions: Chandigarh DSP Dilsher S Chandel on Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu's remarks against police (25.12) pic.twitter.com/W1EjjhTkLs — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2021

Also, towards the end of the video, DSP Chandel recited a poem and urged people to not forget sacrifices by security forces.

Navjot Sidhu's controversial statements made in the past

Sidhu was addressing a political rally in Sultanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala district on December 19, wherein he allegedly bragged about Congress MLA Navtej Cheema. He implied that Navtej was so strong that 'he could make a police officer wet his pants'. He went on to say that fellow Congres party workers should be like him.

This is not the first time that Sidhu is under the scanner for his statements. A few weeks back, while in Kartarpur to pay obeisance in Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara, Sidhu had referred to PM Imran Khan as his 'big brother'. He had said, "I have lots of love for the Pakistan Prime Minister."

Thereafter, he had also batted for the India-Pakistan trade. The cricketer-turned-politician had justified his statement by asserting that there was a massive price gap in essential goods between the two countries and that trade would not just benefit Pakistanis but also Indians.

Image: ANI