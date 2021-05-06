Chandigarh: Heartbreaking Story Of A Father Whose Son Is Battling With COVID In Hospital

A native of Karnal, Satpal was camping outside COVID-19 Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER), hospital of Chandigarh waiting for his 26-year-old son who is on ventilation. Satpal ate, slept and sat in a park outside the hospital with a hope that his son would regain senses and recover. For the last 10 days with hope Satpal enquired for his son more than thrice a day at the hospital reception, but no news of him had reached the father.

Republic Media Network team while taking stock of the situation met Satpal sitting under the shed of a tree waiting for something positive to happen. Narrating his story, Satpal said that he reached Chandigarh 10 days back when his son met with a minor accident in Karnal. Later, a local hospital informed him that his son was COVID-19 positive and put him under isolation.

Since the oxygen level started to dip, Satpal took a call and immediately shifted him to PGIMER Chandigarh. Satpal said more than once, “we are praying everyday for my son and I hope he will regain his senses. Doctors who are treating him are God-like to me."

“I have seen his face loaded with pipes for few seconds as doctors arranged video call after my request and that was last photo pasted in my mind that my son with so many pipes and without senses”.

He added, till the time his son walks out of the COVID-19 hospital, he would remain in this park outside the COVID-19 hospital. Satpal made new friends in that park and all of them are waiting for their respective family members to walk out heallthy from the hospital.

“We are like a family that shares pain with each other and keep spreading positivity and togetherness by holding hands." Several people like Satpal are waiting for their kin outside COVID-19 hospitals with hope.

“What will improve if I started complaining or accusing anyone for my situation that will not improve my son’s condition”.

He added everyone is doing their duty as entire nation is suffering from this hard time. When I asked the name of his son, Satpal refused to divulge and said, "Sahab apko khabar likhni hai mera naam pe likh do bete ka naam kyu uchalna" (if you want to write a news story, write on mine. Why should I use my son's name?).