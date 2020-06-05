Chandigarh Imposes Fresh Fines; Rs. 500 For Spitting, Violating Social Distancing Norms

Quick links:
To ensure guidelines regarding prevention and control of COVID-19 are followed, the Chandigarh administration on Friday imposed fresh fines on violators. The non-payment of the fines by the violators will attract action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.
Chandigarh on Friday reported five new cases of COVID-19. The new patients also include doctors from Civil Hospital in Sector 22. So far, 308 people in the city have been infected with Coronavirus. The city currently has 82 active corona patients, while rest have recovered.
