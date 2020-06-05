Last Updated:

Chandigarh Imposes Fresh Fines; Rs. 500 For Spitting, Violating Social Distancing Norms

To ensure guidelines regarding prevention and control of COVID-19 are followed, the Chandigarh administration on Friday imposed fresh fines on violators

Chandigarh

To ensure guidelines regarding prevention and control of COVID-19 are followed, the Chandigarh administration on Friday imposed fresh fines on violators. The non-payment of the fines by the violators will attract action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

In an order, the administration has imposed the following fines:

  • Violating home quarantine instructions: Rs 2,000
  • Violating social distancing norms by owners of shops/commercial places: Rs 500
  • Spitting and violating social distancing norms in Public places: Rs 500
  • More then 3 persons in a car: Rs 2,000
  • Violating social distancing in buses: Rs 3,000
  • Auto rickshaws/two-wheelers: Rs 500

Coronavirus outbreak

Chandigarh on Friday reported five new cases of COVID-19. The new patients also include doctors from Civil Hospital in Sector 22. So far, 308 people in the city have been infected with Coronavirus. The city currently has 82 active corona patients, while rest have recovered.

(PTI Photo)

