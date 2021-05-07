'Cheap Publicity': Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital Reacts To Allegations Of Oxygen Wastage

Coming down heavily on people hurling allegations based on a video that showed oxygen wastage, the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, in a statement released on Friday, asserted such allegations were a big letdown for doctors who are working so hard and have been having sleepless nights, risking their lives. The hospital added that such acts should not be performed for 'cheap publicity', especially in the midst of a pandemic.

What happened as per the hospital

In a statement, the hospital maintained that the viral video shows a normal process where some gases escape when there is a pressure build-up. Explaining the entire mechanism in detail, the institution held, "Each tanker containing liquid oxygen has a pressure release valve (safety valve) just like a pressure cooker. Whenever the pressure inside the tanker increases due to a difference in temperature between the atmosphere and inside the tanker the valve opens up automatically to release the pressure. Once this pressure becomes equal or reduces the valve automatically closes." Drawing conclusion, the institution further added, "This is a safety mechanism which is installed in all the tankers containing liquid oxygen so as to prevent the tankers from bursting."

Linking the explanation to the incident today, it concluded, "Whenever there's high outside temperature outside, as is the case today, the pressure inside the tankers increases and the safety valve opens up to release some of the contents so that the tanker does not burst."

A video of an oxygen tanker of the hospital, from which the life-saving gas was oozing out through an open valve, surfaced on social media earlier in the day, and became the target of accusations and allegations, with some even claiming that the valve of the tanker was deliberately left open.

The backlash by the people holds relevance at a time Delhi has been facing a shortage of medical oxygen due to the rising COVID-19 cases.

(Credit-PTI)