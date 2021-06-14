Chennai Police Arrest Commentator Kishore K. Swamy For Defamatory Posts Against Former CMs

The Chennai Police on Monday arrested a popular social media commentator, Kishore K. Swamy for allegedly circulating derogatory content against former Chief Ministers and DMK veteran leaders - C.N. Annadurai and M. Karunanidhi. In addition, Swamy is also said to have circulated defamatory content against the current Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin.

Chennai Police arrests Kishore K. Swamy

According to reports, Swamy was arrested by Sankar Nagar Police after they received a complaint from Ravichandran, DMK's IT Wing coordinator of the Kancheepuram district. The complainant stated that the 41-year-old commentator was posting and circulating abusive and defamatory content against the former Chief Ministers.

A known right-wing supporter, Swamy has been arrested twice earlier. He is a supporter of the AIADMK and its NDA ally BJP while strongly criticising the DMK. In addition, he has also been accused of harassing some women journalists by posting obscenities about them on social media platforms.

According to the reports, the Chennai Police have booked him under sections-153(Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 505(1) (b) (Causing fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the State or against the public tranquility) and 505(1)(c) (Whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement or report containing rumour or alarming news with intent to create or promote, or which is likely to create or promote feelings of enmity, hatred or ill-will between different religious, racial, language or regional groups or castes or communities) of the Indian Penal Code.

Following this, Swamy was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody. It is also being reported that the most recent post was against the DMK's decision to permit women priests to perform pooja in temples.