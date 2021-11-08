Chennai Weather: IMD Sounds Red Alert Amid Heavy Rainfall, Check Forecast For Next 24 Hrs

During the next 24 hours, heavy to very heavy spells are possible for over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu coast. According to IMD, heavy rainfall is expected in coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu from November 9 to November 11 due to the northeast monsoon. While Coimbatore is likely to experience a generally cloudy sky with heavy rain. In Chennai, following heavy rainfall, waterlogging was observed in parts of Chennai, further affecting normal life.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Water logging in parts of Chennai, following heavy rainfall here, affects normal life. Visuals from Korattur area this morning.



Heavy rainfall expected in coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu from 9-11th Nov due to northeast monsoon, as per IMD. pic.twitter.com/E5ZaWH3KCM — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2021

As of November 7, a low-pressure area was over East Central and adjoining the Southeast Arabian Sea which became well marked by Sunday evening and intensified into a depression in subsequent 24 hours. Earlier, this was expected to move in the West-Northwest direction away from the Indian coast. While an associated cyclonic circulation was extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level.

A trough from the cyclonic circulation associated with a low-pressure area has extended up to the Northeast Arabian Sea off the South Gujarat coast. While a cyclonic circulation was over West Central Bay of Bengal off Andhra Pradesh Coast extending up to 5.8 km above sea level.

Weather prediction for the next 24hrs in India

As of November 7, 2 pm prediction, over the remaining parts of Tamil Nadu, south interior Karnataka and parts of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, light to moderate rain with a few heavy spells is possible. While over coastal Karnataka, Kerala, parts of Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Lakshadweep, light to moderate rain may occur.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert in Chennai due to heavy rainfall caused by the northeast monsoon that began on Nov 7 night and continued through Sunday.

