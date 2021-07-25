Chhattisgarh Activist Virendra Singh Pastes Pictures Of Gods On Trees To Protest Felling

In Balod, Chhattisgarh, Virendra Singh, an environment activist has been pasting photos of Gods on trees to save them from felling for a proposed road. Singh said that while the community does want development, they do not want it at the cost of trees. Singh stated, "The authorities are saying that just 2,900 trees would be cut for the project, but since the small plantation is not considered, I fear that the actual number will be over 20,000. We want development, but don't want forests to be harmed".

The proposed road has been put forward by the Public Works Department. It is supposed to be an 8-kilometre road from Taroud to Daihan in the Balod district. Singh has also requested the villagers to come forward against the tree felling and to help him in saving the forest as it is very essential to preserve the environment, especially now more than ever. He said, "We have not received rainfall yet; somewhere there are incessant rains, others are not even getting their due share.", and further added "Global warming and pollution both are a cause of deforestation. We have to save the trees to save the planet,"

"We started with the Chipko movement, then through poster banners at the intersections, then by tying the Rakshasutra and now by pasting photos of Lord Shiva on all the trees that will be cut, we are protesting against the cutting of trees," Virendra Singh said.

Previous protest in district against tree felling; Chipko movement seen

The Chipko movement against tree felling had started in Balod, Chhattisgarh to save 3000 trees from being cut. Earlier this month, there was a protest against a road running across 7 km, costing 40 crores. The road was meant to be between the Taroud Dehan in the district. Activist Bhok Sahu and Green Commando held a rally this month and appealed to people to not cut trees. As per reports, the district is to plant more trees than the number of trees that are supposed to be cut for road construction.

