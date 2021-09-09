Chhattisgarh Cabinet Announces New Reforms On Domicile Certificates And Industrial Policy

In a Cabinet meeting held by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday, several important decisions were taken and announced by the state. Chhattisgarh’s cabinet has approved the decision to issue domicile certificates to those students who are pursuing their education outside the state. Further, the cabinet decided that the state will supply 70% of the annual requirement of raw materials to the industries that come under the new industrial policy 2019-24, the state’s Directorate of Public Relations (DPR) said in a statement.

The cabinet further announced that any resident of Chhattisgarh who has been issued with a certificate of 'Naxal Affected Person' by the District Collector, will be given a 50% discount while travelling by bus within the state. This certificate can also be provided by the Superintendent of Police of the concerned district. The cabinet also announced that the National Tribal Dance Festival will be held from October 28 to November 1 and along with an exhibition and documentaries on October 31, which is the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The DRP said that the Kharif crops from the Kharif year 2021-22 will be a part of the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana. As per the new scheme, an exchange grant of Rs 9000 per acre per year will be provided to the farmers producing agriculture and horticulture crops in the Kharif season. The cabinet has also given permission to the state to form Chhattisgarh Film Policy-2021. The purpose behind the film policy is to make Chhattisgarh a film-friendly state and to help Chhattisgarh become a hub for film shooting.

Bastar, Sarguja and Bilaspur Special Junior Staff Selection Board have been constituted by the state government in the scheduled areas of the state for appointment of localities on the Grade III-IV posts of district cadre. Reservation percentage and rules for SC, ST and other backward classes of the newly-formed district Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi and divided Bilaspur district from undivided Bilaspur district was approved. The DPR said, "Besides, amendment in honorarium and allowances of Sahitya Akademi, Kala Akademi, Adivasi and Lok Kala Akademi, Chhattisgarh Film Development Corporation, Chhattisgarh Official Language Commission and Chhattisgarh Sindhi Academy was also approved."

(With ANI inputs)