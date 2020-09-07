Chhattisgarh CM Reviews COVID-19 Situation, Pitches For Improved Treatment Facilities

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday held a detailed discussion with his cabinet ministers, District Collectors, Superintendent of Police (SPs) and Medical Officials to review the COVID-19 situation in the state.

Baghel in his virtual address to the ministers and officials said that the increasing number of positive cases has created an environment of fear among common people, especially the patients. It is the need of the hour to boost their morale and to regain their confidence in the health system.

He directed the concerned officials to monitor the health conditions of Coronavirus patients and to ensure that doctors visit in their wards regularly. He said that the patients should be provided necessary medical advice phone or video call as well.

Baghel lauded the support and cooperation of the public and the health workers which has helped significantly in providing relief to COVID-19 patients and for prevention of the disease.

‘Better facilities for patients with comorbidities’

The Chief Minister said that the decision to prescribe treatment to asymptomatic patients in home isolation will reduce the pressure on hospitals. He further said that the COVID-19 patients with serious health conditions such as heart, kidney or liver-related diseases, high blood pressure, diabetes etc should be compulsorily admitted to hospital and they should be provided better medical treatment facilities.

Baghel directed the District Collectors to ensure that people strictly follow precautionary norms for COVID-19 prevention and to determine containment zones as per the local conditions. Chief Minister said that the Health Department should distribute pamphlets, hand-bills to create public awareness about the infection.

CM Baghel also instructed the Collectors to ensure better food arrangements for patients and to appoint one officer in each government hospital to monitor cleanliness inside wards and washrooms. He directed them to ensure the availability of essential medicines and medical equipment in chemist stores, and hoarders of these medicines should be subjected to strict action.

Chief Minister also instructed the officials to distribute the immunity-boosting 'kaadha' among the patients. He directed the Health Department Officials to clearly mention the cause of death in the Coronavirus Bulletin, along with the number of deceased.

Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary Health Renu G Pillai said that the number of patients affected by the virus in Chhattisgarh is 45,263, out of which 21,198 patients have recovered. Currently, there are 23,685 active patients in the state. He said that the death rate in the state is 0.84%.

(With inputs from agency)

(Image credit: PTI)