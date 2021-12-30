Chhattisgarh Hate Speech: Kalicharan Maharaj Sent To 2-day Police Custody

A court of the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) in Chattisgarh capital on Thursday, December 30, sent Hindu religious saint Kalicharan Maharaj to two days police custody. Earlier in the day, the religious leader was arrested by Raipur Police from Madhya Pradesh's Khajuraho for an alleged inflammatory speech insulting Mahatma Gandhi.

Providing details of the case, Kalicharan's lawyer said, "The Hindu Religion Saint has been sent for two days police remand till January 1". Additionally, he mentioned that a bail application will be submitted in the sessions court.

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil said the state police will take custody of Kalicharan Maharaj. According to reports, the Hindu religious leader who is a resident of Maharashtra's Akola city is facing charges in Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra over his alleged comments. Clarifying if Maharashtra police will also seek the seer’s custody, Walse Patil said the saint will be taken to custody by the state police and he will be investigated for the cases registered against him.

Kalicharan Maharaj arrested from Khajuraho

On Thursday, December 30, Religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj was arrested from Madhya Pradesh's Khajuraho as a police case was filed against him for using an expletive against Mahatma Gandhi. According to the recent update, Kalicharan is being brought to Raipur.

Three different teams of Raipur Police were sent to Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Delhi in search of Kalicharan. Chattisgarh Police have informed that Kalicharan Maharaj has been arrested and charged with sedition. During the investigation, on the basis of evidence, sections 153 A (1) (A), 153 B (1) (A), 295 A, 505 (1) (B) have also been included.

As per the ANI report, the Madhya Pradesh government has stated that Chhattisgarh's Congress govt has violated the interstate protocols by arresting Kalicharan Maharaj without informing Madhya Pradesh police.

Earlier on December 28, Kalicharan Maharaj during a speech at Dharma Sansad had said, “India was cut into two parts in front of our eyes. Iran, Iraq, and Afghanistan were already separated. Bangladesh and Pakistan got separated in front of our eyes by them. They used politics to separate these parts from India. That Ha**mi Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi destroyed India. I bow down to Nathuram Godse Ji, who assassinated the Ha**mi.”

