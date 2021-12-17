Chhattisgarh: ITBP Recovers Ammunition Cache And Maoist Literature In Joint Op With Army

In a major breakthrough, the 44th battalion of the Indo-Tibet Border Police Force (ITBP) in a joint search operation has recovered huge ammunition cache, stores, Naxal literature, materials, and other items near Hidkotola and Rajnandgaon districts in Chhattisgarh. The operation which was carried out on December 16, Thursday was based on specific inputs, the force added.

The operation was carried out between Parvidih and Mispri near Hidkotola and Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh", the ITBP informed.

Ammunition cache, stores and naxal literature/material recovered by 44th Battalion, ITBP during a joint search operation on 16.12.2021 between Parvidih and Mispri near Hidkotola, Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh.#Himveers pic.twitter.com/N4sJGPxU74 — ITBP (@ITBP_official) December 17, 2021

This is not the first time when such search operations have been made by the ITBP. Earlier in November, the security forces recovered heavy firearms, IED components, Naxal literature, and many other items in the Rajnandgaon region. It was a joint operation carried out by the ITBP and the Chhattisgarh police.

Maoist activities are also said to be very active in the districts of Chhattisgarh keeping the forces on alert.

ITBP deployed in Maoist-infested regions

Chhattisgarh being one of the highly-infested states by Maoists has been kept under the security of eight ITBP battalions. The Indo-Tibet Border Police Force has been deployed in Chhattisgarh since 2009 after which in 2015, it was deployed at the Narayanpur and Kondagaon districts.

Apart from carrying out anti-Maoist operations and recoveries, the forces are also making efforts to take the youth from the areas into the mainstream and provide skill enhancement along with sports training. Also, the force has been learning the local language for establishing better communication with the locals.

Image: Twitter/ITBP