Chhattisgarh Man Carries Daughter's Body On Shoulders For 10 Km; Probe Ordered

On Friday, a video showing a father carrying his seven-year-old daughter's body on his shoulders to reach home in Chhattisgarh's Surguja district went viral on social media, forcing Health Minister T S Singh Deo to seek an investigation.

According to PTI, the officials said the girl died on Friday morning at the Community Health Centre (CHC) at Lakhanpur village in the Surguja district of Chattisgarh. The officials further added that her father took the body away before a hearse arrived. Ishwar Das, who lives in Amdala village, carried his ailing daughter Surekha to Lakhanpur CHC early on Friday morning, they told PTI.

Dr Vinod Bhargav, Rural Medical Assistant (RMA) posted at the Lakhanpur Community Health Centre, was informed about the health condition of the girl from Amdala village. He said that her oxygen level was extremely low. Bhargav added that they provided the necessary treatment for her, but her condition deteriorated.

“The girl's oxygen level was very low, around 60. According to her parents, she was suffering from a high fever for the last few days. Necessary treatment was initiated but her condition deteriorated and she died around 7:30 a.m,” said Dr Vinod Bhargav said.

While speaking to the reporters, Dr Bhargav said, “We told the family members that a hearse will arrive soon. It came around 9:20 a.m. but by then they had left with the body." He claimed that they had informed the father about the hearse but he left with the body before a hearse could arrive.

Health Minister orders probe

After the video went viral on social media, Health Minister T.S Singh Deo, who was in the district headquarters of Ambikapur on Friday, urged the district's Chief Medical and Health Officer to investigate the incident and take appropriate action. Mr Singh Deo represents Ambikapur in the state assembly and an important Congress leader said that the video was disturbing.

इम चित्रों में दिखने वाले दृश्य दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण हैं और संभव उवचार देने के बाद इस बच्ची का देहांत बहुत दुःखद है। शव वाहन के लिए खबर कर के उसे चिकित्सालय बुला भी लिया गया था। मगर इस बीच मे शोकसंतप्त परिवार ने विचलित अवस्था में स्वयं शव को ले जाने का निर्णय ले लिया। (1/2) https://t.co/XkLhnSUDdt — T S Singhdeo (@TS_SinghDeo) March 25, 2022

While speaking with reporters on Friday, the Health Minister of Chattisgarh said "I saw the video. It was disturbing. I have told the CMHO to take appropriate action after getting the matter probed. I have told him that those who are posted there but are not able to discharge their duties should be removed."

“The health personnel who were on duty should have persuaded the family to wait for the vehicle. They should have ensured such things did not happen," the Minister added. The Minister also took to his Twitter and informed that appropriate actions will be taken against those who failed to perform their duty.

"The employees present in the health department should have informed the family about the situation through proper communication and showed condolences. Action will be taken against the guilty found in this case and those who are unable to perform their duty properly will be replaced by others," T S Singh Deo tweeted.