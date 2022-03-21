Chhattisgarh: Maoists Attack CRPF Camp In Sukma District, Three Personnel Injured

At least three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured in an exchange of fire after a group of Maoists attacked a CRPF camp in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Monday. As reported by ANI, the incident took place earlier the morning near the Elmagunda camp in Sukma district when a group of assailants arrived and opened fire on the CRPF camp. In retaliation, the forces also fired back leading to three injuries.

While three CRPF personnel are to have been injured in the encounter, their situation is said to be stable and they will be shifted to the higher medical centre for further treatment, informed senior police officer, Bastar IG P Sundarraj. Notably, the incident came just a month after the camp was opened in the district. As understood, the Maoists have continued to remain furious over the opening of the camp in the area as it is the most vulnerable to them and further launched an attack on the forces in anger.

Meanwhile, the incident came days after security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district launched a major encounter and had recovered shells of Barrel Grenade Launcher (BGL) and Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL). While there were no reports of casualties or injuries in the encounter, the Maoists managed to flee the site under the cover of the villagers and the crowded village.

A senior police officer informed that the gunfight took place at Tekametapara under the Gangaloor police station limits, reported PTI.

Chhattisgarh is a hotbed of Maoist activities

Chhattisgarh continues to remain a hotbed of Maoist activities witnessing multiple encounters between the forces and the Maoist groups from various parts of the state. In a major incident that took place last year in April, three villagers were killed in the Sukma district after Maoist attacked a CRPF camp leading to a major shootout. This happened when several villagers were protesting against the Mokuk Camp in Tarrem. Clashes also erupted between the Maoist and the police at the same during which the casualties were reported. The forces also shot down many Maoist in retaliation.

Image: PTI