Chhattisgarh Naxal Attack: Republic Accesses Photo Of Mastermind Behind Blast In Dantewada

Republic TV on Sunday, April 30, accessed the picture of the mastermind behind the Dantewada IED blast in Chhattisgarh which occurred on April 26, Wednesday. 10 District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel and a civilian driver were killed after insurgents triggered an IED blast on Aranpur road.

According to sources, a 33-year-old notorious naxalite Jagdish had prepared the plan for the IED blast. “As per the investigation findings, it came to light that the dreaded naxal cadre Jagdish has allegedly hatched the plan of triggering an IED (Improvised Explosive Device) blast leaving 10 DRG personnel and a civilian driver dead in Dantewada,” said police officials.

According to police, Jagdish’s wife, who is a class 8 pass and native of Sukma district, identified as Hemla, is the commander of the doctor’s team in the Darbha division of the outlawed organisation.

“Jagdish’s father-in-law Vinod Hemla is active as the incharge of the Kanger Ghati Area Committee,” said officials, elaborating that as per the intelligence inputs, the Darbha division committee of CPI (Maoist) would be involved in the blast.

“Police have announced cash reward on the naxal cadres involved in the blast and according to the intelligence inputs coupled with technical evidence, Jagdish was allegedly spotted near the blast site and he had hatched the conspiracy of triggering the blast,” informed officials.

Making headway in the ongoing investigation of the Dantewada IED blast, Bastar Police announced the cash reward on naxals indulged in the incident. Notably, nine Naxal cadres belonging to the Darbha division of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) have been named in the First Information Report (FIR) registered at Aranpur police station regarding the blast, an official release said on Friday.

Based on the investigation findings, police have registered an offence against naxal cadres including Chaitu, Deva, Mangtu, Ransai, Jailal, Baman, Some, Rakesh, Bhima and others under Sections 147, 148, 149, 307, 302, under Arms Act, UAPA Act and other acts, said Bastar Police.

(Image: Dantewada's IED Blast's mastermind Jagdish)

On Thursday, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and others laid wreaths to honour the 10 police personnel and a civilian driver who died in a blast carried out by naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district. The CM said that the sacrifices of the jawans will not go in vain and the fight against naxalites will be intensified.

The tearful family members of the deceased also paid homage to the martyred personnel, while the women security personnel were seen consoling them. Later, the mortal remains of the Jawans were shifted to their native places.

Dantewada IED Blast

The Improvised Explosive Device (IED) that claimed the lives of 10 policemen and a civilian driver in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday had been planted by naxals at least two months ago through "foxhole mechanism" by digging a tunnel, Bastar Police informed.

As it was buried three-four feet under the road, it could not be detected during demining exercises, according to a senior official. "Grass had grown on the layer of soil under which the wire connected to the explosive device was concealed,” Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told media persons.

The official further said that around 40-50 kg of explosive material was packed in the IED. An investigation is underway to find out how the IED remained undetected during the demining exercise conducted only a day before.

“De-mining is done on the Aranpur road from time to time. Prima-facie it appears that the IED was planted far below the road through ‘foxhole mechanism’ (a style of digging tunnel) due to which it could not be detected during the de-mining exercise,” the police said.