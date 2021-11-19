Chhattisgarh Sees 35 COVID-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 290

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally reached 10,06,494 on Friday with the addition of 35 cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 13,591, an official said.

The recovery count touched 9,92,613 after five people were discharged from hospitals and 12 completed home isolation, leaving the state with 290 active cases, he said.

"Raipur recorded 12 cases, followed by seven in Jashpur and five in Durg. No fresh cases were reported in 19 districts. With 16,372 samples being examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests conducted in Chhattisgarh so far went up to 14,031,749," he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,06,494, New cases 35, Death toll 13,591, Recovered 9,92,613, Active cases 290, today tests 16,372, Total tests 14,031,749.

