Chhota Rajan's Aide, Amar Baburao Wagh Arrested In Nalla Sopara

A close aide of Chhota Rajan, Amar Baburao Wagh was arrested by the Mumbai city crime branch on Wednesday, claim media reports. Amar Baburao Wagh has been absconding in connection with the 1993 dacoity case for 22 years. Mumbai police also suspect that the man might be involved in several other murder and extortion cases.

Dacoity case against Amar Baburao Wagh

The police informed the media that the Amar Baburao Wagh had been arrested in connection with the 1993 dacoity case registered at the Samta Nagar police station. He was later released on bail by 1997. However, after being released, he absconded, and the court convicted him in the case during the same year.

Amar Baburao Wagh’s ploy to prevent arrest

As per media reports, Amar Baburao Wagh converted to Islam and married a Muslim woman in 1997. The Mumbai police of the unit-8 of the crime branch were tipped off regarding Wagh’s whereabouts. Reportedly, he assumed a new identity as Yasin Mohammed Khan, and a new look, but continued to reside in Nalla Sopara. The DCP (detection), Akbar Pathan told a news organisation that they worked for at least two months on the information and managed to collect his details before arresting him.

The police informed that the crime branch first worked on recovering the name change affidavit in the Amar Baburao Wagh case. Furthermore, they stated that this affidavit could be recovered as Wagh used them during his name change in the marriage certificate. Initially, both documents stated his original name.

Wagh tried to create a distraction during arrest

The senior inspector of the unit-8 of crime branch, Ajay Joshi stated that after several rounds of verification, the police picked him from his house in Nalla Sopara. Reportedly, Wagh denied all the claims made by the police and behaved as if they were looking for someone else. However, after he was shown the documents related to the case, he confessed to the crime.

The senior inspector in an interview to a news organisation said that during interrogation, Wagh admitted that he had destroyed all records pertaining to his previous identity. The police stated that they found an Aadhar card, PAN card and driving licence in his new name. Amar Baburao Wagh has now been sent to the Samta Nagar police station for further investigation.

