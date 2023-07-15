Chief Of Army Staff General Manoj Pande Interacts With Jawans Along Line Of Control

To review the situation on the border, Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande on Saturday visited forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) and interacted with the jawans and officers.

The Army Chief was briefed by the commanders on the ground and on the prevailing security situation on the LoC. COAS was given first-hand information about the anti-infiltration grid and robust posture of forces to maintain the sanctity of the Line of Control.

Meanwhile, Army Chief also interacted with the troops and complimented them for their high morale and professionalism. General Manoj Pande is on a two-day visit to Kashmir Valley to seek feedback from the Army commanders serving on the ground.

Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai reviews the security situation

On July 10, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 15 Corps, Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai also reviewed the security

situation along the Line of Control (LoC) in North Kashmir.

Lt Gen R. Ghai visited Machil Sector in Kupwara district and Uri in Baramulla district where he was briefed about the prevalent security situation and measures taken by the army to counter any infiltration of terrorists.

Major infiltration bids were foiled in the last six months

In the last six months, major infiltration bids were foiled by the alert troops in the Kupwara sector of North Kashmir.

On June 16, five highly trained Pakistani terrorists of 'JK Ghaznavi Force' were eliminated as the joint forces successfully foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Jumagund Sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district. Indian Army recovered 'war-like stores that include 5 AK47 rifles, magazines, binoculars, etc. during this operation.

The eliminated group was affiliated with the banned Jammu and Kashmir Ghaznavi Force (JKGF). This terror outfit has Rafiq Nai and Shamsher Nai alias Zafar Iqbal, both residents of Poonch presently settled in Pakistan-occupied J&K (POJK) as handlers and Murtaza Pathan alias Ghaznvi, residents of Faisalabad in Pakistan, an Afgan veteran affiliated with Deoband School of Thought as operational commander supervising tactical aspect from POJK.

On June 13, a joint party of Kupwara police and Army gunned down two foreign terrorists and foiled a major infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Machil sector of the Kupwara district.

On May 4, two terrorists were killed as the Army and the J&K Police foiled an infiltration bid at the Line of Control in north Kashmir Kupwara district.