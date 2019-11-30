The Debate
Chief Of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh Attends Passing Out Parade At INA

General News

Admiral Karambir Singh (Chief of the Naval Staff of the Indian Navy) on Saturday attended the passing out ceremony at the Indian Naval Academy of Ezhimala

Indian

The Indian Naval Academy of Ezhimala,on Saturday, carried out a passing out parade of 301 trainees.The trainees comprised of Midshipmen and cadets of the Indian Navy, the Indian Coast Guard, and six international trainees passed out from the academy marking the end of their ab-initio training.

Earlier in the day, the official Twitter handle of the Indian Navy also wrote about the passing out parade of the Autumn Term.

The INA pass-outs belong to four different courses of the Autumn term 2019. The courses include 97th Indian Naval Academy Course (B.Tech), 97th Indian Naval Academy Course (M.Sc), 28th Naval Orientation Course (Extended), 29th Naval Orientation Course (Regular) and 29th Naval Orientation Course (Coast Guard). The grand parade also witnessed 39 women trainees marching in the parade, alongside their male counterparts. The foreign trainees include two trainees each from Maldives, Seychelles and Sri Lanka. 

READ | Indian Navy commissions its 6th Dornier Aircraft Squadron in Porbandar

Passing out parade was reviewed by Admiral Karambir Singh

The passing out parade was reviewed by Admiral Karambir Singh, PVSM, AVSM ADC, Chief of the Naval Staff. Admiral Singh also awarded medals to meritorious Midshipmen and cadets on the ending of the ceremonial review. The event was also attended by, Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, AVSM, NM, Commandant, INA, senior officers of the station, parents and other dignitaries. 

During the ceremony, the ‘President’s Gold Medal’ for the Indian Naval Academy B.Tech course was awarded to Midshipman Aditya Jain. The ‘Zamorin Trophy’ for the best women cadet was awarded to Cadet Suhani Rampal.

READ | Indian Navy successfully test-fires BrahMos missile in the Arabian Sea

READ | Indian Coast Guard seizes drugs of over Rs 300 crore from Myanmar ship

READ | First woman pilot of Indian Navy to join operations on December 2

