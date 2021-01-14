China Wanted To Spy On The Dalai Lama Via Delhi-based Journalist: Special Cell Chargesheet

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police in its chargesheet filed against a Delhi based journalist Rajiv Sharma and has claimed that China is spying on Tibetan religious leader Dalai Lama. As per the chargesheet, the Chinese intelligence officials wanted information about the Dalai Lama from Rajiv Sharma. George, the Chinese Intelligence Official, was allegedly in touch with Rajiv Sharma through his Telegram account. He told Sharma to gather information about Dalai Lama.

The security staff posted with the Dalai Lama were briefed about this. Sources claimed that the information which was sought by Chinese intelligence officials was regarding the movement and security of the Dalai Lama. The special cell has found that the Chinese Intelligence officials have paid Rs 2 crore to Rajiv Sharma through Hawala network.

As of now, the court has not taken cognisance of the chargesheet.

According to the information received, the Special Cell received a letter from Army intelligence which says that one of the documents was highly sensitive in nature and should not be with a civilian. Rajiv Sharma was found in possession of this letter. However, the Cell doesn't know the source of information collected by Rajiv Sharma.

As per the chargesheet, Rajiv Sharma wanted to use the account of his YouTube Channel handler to receive alleged Hawala funds that was around 4,000 US dollars. "Prateek Kumar the one who handled his YouTube channel had denied receiving 4000 US dollars in this account. Rajiv then had to change his plan to receive money," the source said.

Akram Chaudhary, Mohammed Asif Jameel Ahmed gave a pharmacy licence to Qing Shi, a Chinese national who was also held with Rajiv. Qing Shi wanted to use their licence to run a shell pharma company. Akram and Asif told the police that they never worked with Qing Shi, they only had rented licence to MZ Pharmacy owned by her.

The special cell will soon file a supplementary chargesheet against Chinese intelligence officials in which they will explore the role of Qing Shi, sources said. Journalist Rajiv Sharma and his alleged associate Qing Shi- a Chinese woman and Sher Singh- a Nepalese man were held by the Special Cell for allegedly spying for China.

