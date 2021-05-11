Chinar Corps Commander Attends Namaz-e-Maghrib With Soldiers Of J&K Light Infantry

Chinar Corps General officer commander (GOC) Lt Gen DP Pandey attended Namaz-e-Maghrib with soldiers of Jammu And Kashmir Light Infantry Regimental Centre in Srinagar on Monday where he lauded the professionalism of the soldiers working under the trying conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Chinar Corps GOC conveyed his best wishes to the soldiers on Ramzan and called on the religious leaders to continue to pray for the wellbeing of all mankind fighting the pandemic.

After the Namaz-e-Maghrib, the Lt Gen DP Pandey addressed the soldiers where he stressed on the need to work together with the citizens, the medical fraternity and the J&K administration to fight the health crisis adding that precautions must be adhered to for the greater good.

The Commander also conveyed his happiness at the opportunity to share the moment with the brave soldiers of J&K Light Infantry stating that they epitomized the core values of India-- unity in diversity, brotherhood, bravery and secularism.

Indian Army steps up amid COVID

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian Army has stepped up to aid the nation by setting up hospitals, arranging and transporting medical essentials and helping in the smooth functioning of several makeshift COVID care centres.

The forces are being deployed across civil hospitals in the country and working with the administration of several states and UTs to provide aid in the form of testing, admissions in military hospitals and transportation of critical medical equipment. A COVID management cell has also been set up by the Army to coordinate real-time responses amidst climbing caseload.

Last year amid the lockdown the Army had also aided the repatriation operations to bring stranded citizens back hit by the international travel bans. Nearly 99 per cent of its total strength of 13 lakh troops have been given the first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine and 82 per cent have been given the second jab to allow them to be deployed smoothly across the country and in the defence of the nation.