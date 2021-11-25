'China’s Military Hardware Export To Pak Will Affect Our Security,' Says Indian Navy Chief

Indian Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh said on Thursday that China is exporting a lot of military hardware like ships and submarines to Pakistan and it will affect security dynamics in the Indian Ocean region. He further stated that the Indian Navy has to be prepared for this development and India is closely watching the naval cooperation between Pakistan and China.

In a press meet, while responding to a question on China delivering Pakistan its largest and most advanced warship earlier this month, Navy chief Admiral Singh said," A lot of hardware is being exported to Pakistan from China, like ships and submarines. This will affect a lot the security dynamics here. We have to be prepared for this. “We have had their submarines coming in (in the IOR) at regular intervals in the past. As of now, most of the Chinese activities are centered around their research vessel, their intelligence gathering, and their survey vessels. We are monitoring that very carefully,” the Navy chief added.

He also stated that the P8i maritime reconnaissance anti-submarine patrol aircraft has been a real force multiplier for India along with the Sea Guardian drones, leased from the US.

On November 9, China had delivered its largest and most advanced warship to Pakistan. It was delivered to the Pakistan Navy at a commissioning ceremony in Shanghai, the China State Shipbuilding Corporation Limited (CSSC) announced in a statement. It has been designed and built by CSSC. As per reports, the 054A/P frigate was named the PNS Tughril. Pakistani Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque said that the commissioning of the PNS Tughril ensures a balance of power in the Indian Ocean.

What is the PNS Tughril?

The PNS Tughril is the first hull of four Type 054 frigates being constructed for the Pakistan Navy and the vessel is a technologically advanced and highly capable platform with enormous surface-to-surface, surface-to-air, and underwater firepower, besides extensive surveillance potentials, the Daily quoted a Pakistan Navy official's statement. Equipped with state-of-the-art combat management and an electronic warfare system along with modern self-defence capabilities, the Type 054A/P frigate can simultaneously execute a number of naval warfare missions in a highly-intense multi-threat environment, it said. The frigate is the largest and most advanced warship China has ever exported, CSSC informed.

Image: PTI, AP