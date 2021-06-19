'China's Presence In Sri Lanka Could Pose A Threat, Keeping Close Watch: Indian Navy

As China attempts to make inroads into Sri Lanka through billion-dollar infrastructure investments, the Indian Navy responded to the communist country's heightened presence down South saying that it 'could pose a threat' to Indian interests. In an interview with news agency ANI, Navy Vice Chief Vice Admiral G Ashok Kumar said that it was important for the security forces to keep a close watch on such activities. The Indian Navy officer's comments come in response to the $1.4 billion Port City that is being built by China, touted to be the single largest private sector undertaking in Sri Lanka.

"If you want to analyse whether it is a threat or not, it is a very difficult question. But the fact that when somebody is external to the region starts showing so much interest even though they might have rational reasons to do so as the majority of their energy sources pass through this region ... Is it a logical thing for nations to do, yes? Could that pose a threat to us, it could.We just need to ensure that it is being closely watched," said Navy Vice Chief Vice Admiral G Ashok Kumar.

China's $1.4 billion Port City in Sri Lanka

Concerns over China's heightened presence in Sri Lanka began growing after the Sri Lankan parliament passed the 'Port City Bill' on laws governing the Colombo Port City. The Bill which empowers the President of Sri Lanka to establish a commission to independently govern the Special Economic Zone (SEZ), has caused a massive row. It not only paves way for China to act independently on Sri Lankan soil but also allows for investors to bypass local laws and take uncontrolled charge of the nation's resources.

Built by China Communications Construction Co., the port city will be transformed into a "modern financial district" with malls, 21,000 apartments, and homes, and promenades, thereby allowing Chinese citizens to make inroads into the city, which locals fear is already inevitable.

Last month, outrage over China's presence in Sri Lanka grew when Mandarin began replacing Tamil on signages in government facilities. In recent times, at least two signboards have cropped up in Mandarin Chinese in various parts of the island nation instead of Tamil language.

