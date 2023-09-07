CISF Detains Singapore-bound Passenger For Carrying Country-made Pistol At IGI Airport

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) apprehended an individual on Wednesday at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi after discovering a country-made pistol and two empty magazines in his luggage. The traveller was headed to Singapore.

According to officials, CISF surveillance and intelligence employees at IGI airport picked an individual for inspection at around 7:50 a.m. on Wednesday near departure gate No. 5 of the Terminal-3 and found a "country-made firearm along with two empty magazines."

According to Apoorv Pandey, the CISF's public relations officer, the traveller and his luggage were sent to the random screening point for in-depth inspection.

He said that the image of the weapon with the cartridge was spotted during the x-ray inspection of his luggage.

"On thorough checking of the bag, a country-made Pistol along with two empty Magazines were detected. The passenger was later identified as Mr Paramananda Das (Indian) who was travelling along with his wife and child, bound for Singapore by Indigo flight No. 6E 1013 (STD 0950 hrs)," Pandey said.

Later, the said individual was turned over to Delhi Police with the recovered pistol and ammunition for additional legal action in the case, he added.

(With ANI inputs)