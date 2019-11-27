CJI Bobde Says Artificial Intelligence Will Aid Administration In The Justice System

The Chief Justice of India, S.A Bobde on Tuesday said India is considering a proposal to introduce Artificial Intelligence to aid administration in the Justice system. The CJI was speaking at the Constitution Day function organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA).

'The AI will help reduce pendency'

The Chief Justice in his address also recognised that machines cannot replace humans and said nothing can replace the knowledge and wisdom of judges. He said that the introduction of the machines will help reduce pendency and expedite judicial adjudication.

President Ram Nath Kovind who was also present at the event launched the Supreme Court mobile application. While talking about the application, Justice Bobde said that an artificial intelligence-powered law translation system will provide quality translation and thereby can help improve the efficiency of the Justice system.

The app that was launched will translate Supreme Court judgements in more than nine regional languages. While addressing the event, the Chief Justice said the constitution is based on plurality and popularity. "Our Constitution is based on plurality, popularity. Through our Constitution, a billion voices speak and articulate many things," Chief Justice Bobde said.

It came into force on 26th January 1950, marking the beginning of a new era in the history of the Indian Republic. The day was first celebrated in 2015 as a mark of tribute to India's first Law Minister Bhim Rao Ambedkar, who played a pivotal role in the drafting of the document.

