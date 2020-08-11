'Pride Of Punjab': Amarinder Govt To Distribute Free Smartphones To Youth From August 12

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh informed the people of the state that the government is set to distribute 50,000 smartphones to youth across the state for free on August 12. Due to the ban on large gatherings in view of COVID-19, the distribution has been organised in different places across Chandigarh and Punjab.

Launch of 'Pride of Punjab'

The Punjab Government has started this initiative in collaboration with UNICEF India's initiative, YuWaah. Under this scheme, 1.78 lakh smartphones are to be distributed to the students of class 12 of government schools by the end of November. The Punjab Government will be launching the distribution process on August 12 starting with the first batch of 50,000 smartphones.

The distribution of smartphones will take place in 26 different locations across Chandigarh and Punjab. This move was made in order to prevent crowding owing to the coronavirus pandemic. All the districts and major towns will be focused on during the beginning of this distribution process.

In a statement, the state government said, "Not more than 15 students studying in that town/district will be invited at each location for handing over the smartphones."

According to CM Captain Amarinder Singh, the current coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on the education system. With the schools being shut just before the beginning of the new academic year, this has made it difficult for the students to access educational materials. While e-learning materials are available online, a large number of students face problems due to the lack of smartphones. Giving free phones to them will allow them to access online education content, is the Punjab government's idea.

"The state government would fulfil its promise to people by providing them smartphones, adding these phones will be extremely helpful to the youth in accessing information as well as other learning material posted by the department of school education," said CM Amarinder Singh.

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh took the opportunity to announce that the government has decided to launch the scheme on the auspicious occasion of 'Janamashtami'. The International Youth Day also falls on August 12 which makes it the perfect occasion to kickstart an initiative for the youth.

(With inputs from ANI)