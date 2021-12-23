After chairing a meeting to discuss the rise in cases of COVID and its variant Omicron in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced that his government has created a capacity to conduct 3 lakh COVID-19 tests daily by which, even as many as one lakh daily cases can be handled.

While addressing a video conference, the Delhi CM said, "We've created a capacity to conduct 3 lakh tests daily. With our preparations, we can handle as many as 1 lakh daily cases if such a situation arises. We're strengthening our home isolation management protocol."

He added, "We appeal to persons with mild symptoms to stay at home, don't rush to hospital. Under our home isolation module, our healthcare workers will visit patients at their residence, conduct tele-counselling and also give a kit containing oximeter etc to them."

Arvind Kejriwal holds meet on COVID situation

Earlier in the day, CM Kejriwal directed officials to complete preparations to deal with any surge, including building the capacity to follow up on over one lakh positive people in home isolation. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot, and senior officials were present at the meeting. At the meeting, it was apprised that the latest wave of infections had minor symptoms and that hospitalisation was unlikely in most cases, therefore they recommended prioritizing preparations for patients who would be treated in home isolation.

COVID Situation in Delhi

The number of Omicron-infected persons in Delhi increased to 64 on Thursday, up from 57 the day before, according to the Union Health Ministry. On November 30, the chief minister convened a conference to discuss plans to combat a potential third wave of coronavirus and the spread of the Omicron variety.

As per the data of the Delhi health department on Wednesday, the national capital reported 125 Covid cases in a day, the highest since June 22, with a positivity rate of 0.20% and zero deaths related to the viral infection. This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases documented in the city to 14,42,515 thus far. According to the department, approximately 14.16 lakh people have recovered from the sickness. COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 25,102 people